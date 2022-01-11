Coastal deforestation fuels more frequent storms in West Africa, study warns

In 2017, catastrophic flooding in Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown, left at least 1,000 people dead and many more homeless. In a matter of minutes, mudslides wiped out homes and destroyed lives. Now, new research links the emergence of such deluges to disappearing green cover in southern West Africa. Compared to 30 years ago, storms are hitting this densely populated coastal region twice as frequently today, a study in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found. Major city centers dot the coastal belt, including Freetown, which hosts an eighth of Sierra Leone’s population; Guinea’s capital, Conakry; the Liberian capital, Monrovia; and the city of Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire. A growing population and the increased demand for land drive forest loss in the region. For their study, the researchers considered deforestation in a coastal band 300 kilometers (186 miles) wide to understand its impact on the climate. Woodland has been steadily declining since the 20th century in this corner of Africa, giving way to degraded forests, savanna and agricultural land. The loss has intensified in recent decades. Between 2001 and 2020, Sierra Leone lost 30% of its tree cover (1.71 million hectares, or 4.23 million acres). Though the decline in tree cover isn’t the same thing as deforestation, it indicates forest cover loss. Since high-resolution forest cover data is only available since 2001, the authors relied on land surface temperature trends as a proxy for deforestation. They also tracked storm activity via satellite imagery and concluded that disappearing forestland fuels…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay