Despite sanctions, U.S. companies still importing Myanmar teak, report says

U.S. timber companies imported nearly 1,600 metric tons of teak from Myanmar last year, circumventing sanctions and channeling millions of dollars in revenue to the country’s junta, according to a new report. As violent crackdowns rocked Myanmar in the wake of its February 2021 coup, the U.S. placed sanctions on the military-controlled Myanma Timber Enteprise (MTE) in April. The state-owned enterprise, which regulates all harvesting and sales of Myanmar timber, including exports to international markets where it takes a percentage of revenue, is one of the “key economic resources for the Burmese military regime that is violently repressing pro-democracy protests,” officials said at the time. Sanctions against MTE make it illegal for U.S. businesses to import any timber from Myanmar. Yet the new report, released by advocacy group Justice for Myanmar, counted 82 timber shipments from Myanmar to the U.S. between February and November 2021, “consistent” with previous years. “The evidence shows that the sanctions have not stopped the flow of teak to the US, and therefore have not stopped the flow of funds from the timber trade to the illegal military junta,” said the report, which relied on shipping records from global trade database Panjiva. Despite sanctions, there were 82 timber shipments from Myanmar to the U.S. between February and November 2021, consistent with previous years. Image courtesy of Justice for Myanmar. A Myanmar Timber Enterprise log depot in Sagaing Division holds stockpiled timber. Photo courtesy of Environmental Investigation Agency The shipments, which largely consisted of Burmese teak (Tectona…This article was originally published on Mongabay

