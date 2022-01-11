Foreign capital, blamed for depleting Indonesia’s fish stocks, is set to return

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government plans to reopen its capture fisheries sector to foreign investment, prompting concerns among marine observers about a return to the rampant illegal fishing practices that previously depleted the country’s fish stocks. The fisheries ministry has drafted a regulation that, among other things, will welcome back foreign investment in Indonesian companies that catch marine fish. The country’s capture fisheries sector, which serves both the domestic and export markets, has since 2016 excluded from foreign investment in an effort by then-minister Susi Pudjiastuti to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing by foreign vessels in Indonesian waters. The proposed regulation will allow foreign-funded Indonesian companies to catch fish in seven of the country’s 11 fisheries management areas, or WPP, for 15 years. The fisheries ministry says that despite the foreign investment, Indonesian entities will retain organizational and operational control of capture fisheries in the country’s waters, including all vessels being Indonesian flagged. The ministry will also regulate these companies’ catch quota, vessel size, fishing gear, landing ports, and live fish carriers. “So no foreign company is coming in to catch fish, it’s still Indonesian legal entities,” Muhammad Zaini, the ministry’s director-general of capture fisheries, said in a press statement. “If the capital is owned by [foreign investors], that’s still fair, but no foreign vessel is entering Indonesia.” Despite the planned return of foreign capital, the Indonesian government says Indonesian entities will retain organizational and operational control of capture fisheries. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Marine…This article was originally published on Mongabay

