Homes, roads and airports at high risk of damage in Arctic – study

Cracked homes, buckled roads and ruptured pipelines are likely to become common in and near the Arctic as warming temperatures cause frozen ground to thaw, new findings say.
Five million people live on Arctic permafrost including in Russia, North America and Scandinavia.
Climate change is causing the Arctic to warm two-to-four times faster than the rest of the planet.
“The land changes right before us,” one Alaska resident told BBC News.
Scientists studying the Arctic say that 70% of infrastructure and 30-50% of critical infrastructure is at high risk of damage by 2050, with projected cost of tens of billions of dollars.
The study published on Tuesday highlights again how climate change is expected to threaten life as we know it as well as the natural world.
“Arctic communities are all different but everyone living on permafrost is really struggling,” Kaare Sikuaq Erickson told BBC News. He works in Alaska as a cultural mediator between residents and institutions.
Permafrost or tundra is defined as land that has been frozen continuously for more than two years. It covers around one quarter of the northern hemisphere’s land surface, including half of Canada’s land and 80% of Alaska’s.
But warming temperatures are causing parts of it to thaw with often unpredictable effects, including sinkhole formation, land slips and flooding.
“Both the construction itself and the warming of the climate cause permafrost to thaw, which threatens existing infrastructure and future construction projects,” says lead author Prof Jan Hjort at the University of Oulu in Finland.
