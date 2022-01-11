‘I feel obligated to protect them’: A lifelong love affair with Guinea-Bissau’s turtles

POILÃO ISLAND, Guinea-Bissau — Castro Barbosa’s eyes still light up when he recalls the first time he saw a sea turtle, in 1993. He was on a visit to Guinea-Bissau’s Bijagós archipelago; the turtles made such a strong impression on him that he has devoted his career since then to their protection. “They were so calm, so nice. I saw they needed protection,” the biologist says as he walks along the beach on Poilão Island, one of many sea turtle nesting grounds off the coast of Guinea-Bissau. Now in his 60s, Castro is the head of sea turtle monitoring at the National Institute of Biodiversity and Protected Areas (IBAP). He oversees important nesting grounds for green turtles in João Vieira-Poilão Marine National Park, which encompasses Poilão and three other islands. Scientists recognize Poilão as one of the world’s top five nesting sites for green sea turtles (Chelonia mydas) and the most important one in Africa. Around 5% of the global population nests on this 43-hectare (106-acre) island. The green turtles that breed in the Bijagós spend the rest of their lives in the open ocean. Some stay close to the islands of João Vieira-Poilão and nearby Orango National Park, while others migrate as far as 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) up the West African coast to the seagrass meadows of the Banc d’Arguin, off the coast of Mauritania. But all the sea turtles that hatch here will eventually return to these beaches to breed. Although green turtle populations globally are falling…This article was originally published on Mongabay

