In Panama, a tiny rainfrog named after Greta Thunberg endures

Up in the trees of a misty sky island, folded into the foliage, a tiny rainfrog bears the name of a climate giant. The new-to-science species, found on a mountain in Panama, has been named after climate activist Greta Thunberg. Greta Thunberg's rainfrogs (Pristimantis gretathunbergae) are minuscule (about 3 to 4 centimeters or 1.1 to 1.5 inches long) and spend much of their time tucked away in bromeliads, the leafy plants attached to trees. There, they sleep, mate, and lay their eggs. Their distinctive black eyes, the researchers say, are rare among tree frogs in Central America. A complete description of Greta Thunberg's rainfrog was published this week in the journal ZooKeys. A Greta Thunberg's rainfrog (Pristimantis gretathunbergae) perched in a bromeliad. "Rainfrogs" belong to the genus Pristimantis and although many are arboreal, they are not considered true tree frogs. Photo by Abel Batista. Scientists found the new frog on a 2012 expedition to Mount Chucantí, the tallest peak in the Majé mountain range in eastern Panama. At 1,439 meters (4,721 feet), the mountaintop forms a "sky island" habitat: cool, damp, cloud forest, rising up from a sea of lowland tropical rainforest. Abel Batista, a researcher at Chiriquí Autonomous University in Panama, and Konrad Mebert from the State University of Santa Cruz in Brazil, along with local guides, rode horses and hiked up the steep muddy slopes of the mountain to access the forest. Once there, they set up a base camp to survey for amphibians and reptiles.

