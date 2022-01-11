Indonesia’s clean energy transition must start with clean rivers (commentary)

Recovering Together, Recovering Stronger. Indonesia adopted this tagline when it took over the rotating chair of the club of the world’s 20 largest advanced and emerging economies, the Group of 20. After meeting in Rome on Oct. 30-31, the next G20 annual summit will be in Bali in October/November 2022. From Dec. 1, 2021, to Nov. 30, 2022, Indonesia holds the G20 presidency. In remarks Dec. 1 to assume the chairmanship, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said the G20 conference in Indonesia would focus on three matters: inclusive health management mindful of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, digital-based transformation, and transition to sustainable energy. Apparently, Jokowi intends to robustly present to the G20 forum Indonesia’s actions in energy transition. At the Group of 20 Summit in Rome, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson implored Jokowi to accelerate Indonesia’s net zero emissions (NZE) target from 2060 to 2050 like in many other nations. Jokowi related this conversation at a post-Rome event Nov. 22. The occasion was the opening of the 10th conference and exhibition on new and renewable energy and energy conservation (EBTKE) organized by the Renewable Energy Society of Indonesia, known as METI. Before energy researchers, officials, and business leaders, Jokowi said he had explained to Johnson and other world leaders Indonesia’s problem and possible solution with coal. Coal is the prime reason Indonesia cannot speed up its NZE target to 2050. Coal is the major fossil fuel that drives Indonesia’s economy. A coal mine in Indonesia’s East Kalimantan province. The nation has…This article was originally published on Mongabay

