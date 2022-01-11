Philippine groups slam ‘cruel Christmas gift’ as open-pit mining ban is lifted

MINDANAO, Philippines — For environmental groups in the Philippines, 2021 went out with a big blow: on Dec. 23, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) reversed a 4-year-old ban on open-pit metal mining. The order, issued by Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, a retired military general, overturned a prohibition on open-pit mining for copper, gold, silver and complex ores imposed in 2017 by his predecessor, Gina Lopez, an environmentalist and philanthropist who died in 2019. In a 2017 interview with Mongabay, Lopez said the ban was meant to protect the Philippines’ unique biodiversity, and to prevent a repeat of major mine tailings spills that contaminated waterways in the provinces of Marinduque in 1996 and Benguet in 2012. According to the new order, the lifting of the ban is meant to “revitalize the mining industry and usher in significant economic benefits to the country by providing raw materials for the construction and development of other industries and by increasing employment opportunities in rural areas.” It noted that there are methods and technologies that could help avoid or mitigate the negative impacts of open-pit mining, which DENR described as a “globally accepted method of mining” for deposits lying near the surface of the earth. Mai Taqueban, executive director of the Legal Rights and Natural Resources Center (LRC), said lifting the ban is a step backward in environmental protection. “We have not learned our lessons. Secretary Cimatu’s order is all for business and sacrificing the environment,” she said. Cimatu’s directive came eight…This article was originally published on Mongabay

