The thick of it: Delving into the neglected global impacts of human waste

The food we eat, fluids we drink, and medicines we take, once expelled from our bodies, must end up somewhere. Thanks to a recently published scientific model, the destination of a global flood of human waste into coastal areas has at last been tracked for all to see. And it doesn’t make for a pretty picture. According to that new model, wastewater adds around 6.2 million tons of nitrogen to coastal waters worldwide annually; equivalent to around 40% of the amount emitted by agricultural runoff. Nitrogen is one of the worst pollutants of our planet’s oceans, causing toxic algal blooms, eutrophication and dead zones. The study mapped 135,000 watersheds planetwide and found that just 25 of them account for almost half the nitrogen “inputs from wastewater into the ocean.” “The sheer scale of wastewater impacts on coastal ecosystems, especially in terms of nitrogen inputs, was pretty surprising,” said Cascade Tuholske, a postgraduate researcher at the Columbia Climate School, who was part of the interdisciplinary team that created the model. In assessing direct and septic coastal wastewater releases, the study found that the worst nitrogen-polluting watersheds are “concentrated in India, [South] Korea and China, but are also found in other continents, and a single watershed — the Chang Jiang (Yangtze) River in northern China — account[s] for (11%) of global wastewater [nitrogen].” In another finding, South America and Africa account for much higher nitrogen levels than previously thought, while a U.S. watershed, the Mississippi, figures among the major offenders. Nitrogen release…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay