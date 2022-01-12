As Indonesia retakes land from developers, conservation is an afterthought

JAKARTA — Environmental activists have cautiously welcomed the Indonesian government’s move to revoke hundreds of permits for logging, plantations and mines, calling it an opportunity to conserve vast swaths of forest. The affected concessions include 192 earmarked for forestry and mines, totaling 3.13 million hectares (7.73 million acres), and 36 for plantations (at 34,448 hectares, or 85,123 acres). Together, they cover an area larger than Belgium. They were revoked because the concession holders had either abandoned them or failed to develop them. A preliminary analysis by environmental NGO Auriga Nusantara shows there are 2.4 million hectares (5.93 million acres) of natural forests within the 192 revoked forestry concessions. “All of these remaining natural forests have to be protected,” Auriga executive director Timer Manurung told Mongabay. “If they’re given new permits, then it’s going to be same old same old. For deforested areas, the government needs to check to see which ones can be restored. If they can be restored, then do it.” President Joko Widodo announced the revocation on Jan. 6 as part of government efforts to maximize the use of the country’s natural resources for development. “We have to uphold the constitutional mandate that says the land, the water and the natural resources within them are controlled by the state and to be used as much as possible for the people’s welfare,” he said. Experts say a spring cleaning of land permits is long overdue, with much of Indonesia’s land parceled out to companies, often at the expense of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay