As its end looms, Cerrado tracker records 6-year deforestation high

Under threat since 2020, the 20-year satellite monitoring program for deforestation in Brazil’s Cerrado savanna, a global biodiversity hotspot, may end in April due to lack of funding. “Part of the monitoring team has already been dismissed,” Cláudio Almeida, coordinator of monitoring programs for the Cerrado, Amazon and other biomes at the National Institute of Space Research (INPE), confirmed to Mongabay in a phone call. Almeida has been warning of the need for a new source of funding for the program since August last year. But the situation has only seemed to deteriorate, and the new warning came a week after the announcement of the highest deforestation rate in the Cerrado since 2015: 8,531 square kilometers (3,293 square miles) from August 2020 to July 2021, or six times the size of the city of São Paulo, according to data released by INPE on Dec. 31. The Cerrado has already lost nearly half of its area to cropland and cattle pasture. “This is symptomatic of the type of treatment that the federal government has given to environmental issues,” Ane Alencar, director of science at the Amazon Environmental Research Institute (IPAM), told Mongabay in a phone call. “As if, by not having the data, the problem doesn’t exist.” This contention — that no longer having deforestation data for the Cerrado is a deliberate move by the government — is echoed by Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Observatório do Clima, or the Climate Observatory, a network of Brazilian civil society organizations advocating…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay