Guinea-Bissau turtle hatchery addresses unusual problem of too many eggs

POILÃO ISLAND, Guinea-Bissau — On a moonlit night in September, hundreds of sea turtles have crawled out of the sea to nest on Poilão Island. A team of turtle monitors from Guinea-Bissau’s National Institute of Biodiversity and Protected Areas (IBAP) have dug a large hole of their own in the sand at one end of their temporary camp a few meters back from the beach. The monitors are rescuing eggs from “doomed clutches,” where a turtle has laid her clutch on top of an existing one, and there’s a risk that when the deeper-lying babies hatch, they’ll ruin the eggs still incubating in the nest above them. The monitors’ nest next to the tents is only a temporary resting place. In the morning, they will gingerly place the eggs in a bucket and transfer them to nearby João Vieira Island, where they will be safely buried again and monitored daily by IBAP staff. João Vieira and Poilão are two of the four islands off the coast of Guinea-Bissau that make up João Vieira-Poilão Marine National Park. They’re part of the 88-island Bijagós Archipelago, the most important sea turtle breeding ground in Africa. Monitors rescuing turtle eggs from “doomed clutches.” Image by Ricci Shryock for Mongabay. Around 5% of the global green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas) population nests on Poilão, a tiny, 43-hectare (106-acre) island, the southernmost in the archipelago. Because so many turtles come to these beaches to lay their eggs, nests are sometimes laid on top of each other.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

