Oil production or carbon neutrality? Why not both, Guyana says

Achieving net-zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century was one of the goals of the COP26 U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, last November. Guyana claims to have reached that point. “Where the world is trying to get to by 2050, we are already there,” Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo told a local paper in October 2021. He attributed this to Guyana’s vast forests, which act as a carbon sink. Whether Guyana is a net-zero carbon emitter is debatable, since it became the world’s newest petroleum-producing nation when it began pumping crude at the end of 2019. However, this stance is now echoed in the government’s updated Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, launched at the end of October, which notes: “Guyana intends to achieve ambitious domestic targets to maintain its position as a net-zero economy.” The government has said it supports global efforts to move to a decarbonized future and committed to reduce its emissions by 70% before 2030. “Though we recently became an oil producer, we support the removal of subsidies from fossil fuel production and advocate a strong global carbon price,” President Irfaan Ali told fellow world leaders at COP26. Overlooking a section of Guyana’s vast forests in Mabaruma, in Region One (Barima-Waini) of Guyana, close to the border with Venezuela. Image courtesy of Carinya Sharples. Guyana’s oil production is expected to continue for another 20 to 25 years, according to the former head of its Environmental Protection Agency, but there’s a high possibility this timeline may…This article was originally published on Mongabay

