Podcast: With the passing of two icons, who will lead the conservation movement?

This is our first episode of 2022, and sadly we’re starting off the new year on a somber note as the conservation world has lost some giants: Tom Lovejoy and E.O. Wilson both passed away at the end of 2021. Listen here: Both were towering figures in conservation science. Here to help us discuss the legacies they leave behind and where we might look to find the next generation of conservation biology leaders is Rebecca McCaffery, North America president of the Society for Conservation Biology and a wildlife biologist for the United States Geological Survey (USGS). McCaffery tells us about the overarching influence of E.O. Wilson on the world of conservation biology, how his life and legacy have helped inform the work done by the Society for Conservation Biology, and why she doesn’t necessarily think we need new conservation icons to lead us into the future. We also speak with Mongabay staff writer Liz Kimbrough, who interviewed E.O. Wilson just a couple months before his passing, as he was preparing for the annual Half-Earth Day, held on October 22nd to commemorate the publication of his seminal work Half-Earth: Our Planet’s Fight For Life, which gave rise to the Half-Earth Project seeking to realize Wilson’s vision of conserving half of the lands and seas on planet Earth in order to safeguard biodiversity. Kimbrough tells us about her conversation with Wilson, what his works have meant to her as both a science writer and a PhD-holding biologist, and where she sees the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

