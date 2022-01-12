Wild cat trade: Why the cheetah is not safe just yet (commentary)

A recent article on the Emirati newspaper The National reports that, according to conservationists, “The increased enforcement by Somaliland in the Gulf [of Aden] and along known smuggling routes, plus the increased community awareness for poaching as a crime has led to a major decline in cub trafficking.” While this is a positive outlook, and all positive actions taken by governments in the affected countries are applauded, laws banning the trade and private ownership of exotic animals have had no impact as cheetahs (Acinonyx jubatus) and other exotic animals continue to be popular pets in households across the Gulf States. Data collected by ourselves and fellow illegal wildlife trade researchers Guenther Wirth of Heritage Somaliland and Dan Stiles of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC) show that the cheetah trade has actively continued between East Africa/Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. Our findings indicate that international criminal syndicates based across Ethiopia, Djibouti, Puntland, Somaliland, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and UAE have adapted their operations to avoid law enforcement action and have continued sourcing cheetah cubs from the wild for export, largely unimpeded. Reports of cubs being offered for sale to Gulf States nationals and residents are received nearly every week, as the evidence suggests. Most cheetah cubs that enter the illegal pet trade in the Gulf States are captured in areas of East Africa and smuggled by boat across the Gulf of Aden into Yemen. Between 2019 and 2021, East Africa/Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula regions…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay