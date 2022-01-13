Analysts point to logging and mining to explain Solomon Islands unrest

For four days last November, Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, was on fire. Four people died during violent riots, and the city’s Chinatown was torched, leaving hundreds homeless. Anti-Chinese sentiments had been bubbling since September 2019, when Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare abandoned the country’s historical ties with Taiwan and switched allegiance to Beijing. The anger over this political realignment has been linked by some analysts to opposition to China’s state policies of atheism and communism among the predominantly Christian Solomon Islanders, and by others to fears that accepting development aid from China could land the Solomon Islands in a debt trap. The diplomatic shift also stirred up underlying tensions between Guadalcanal province, where the capital is located, and Malaita, the country’s most-populous but least-developed province, whose premier remains a staunch supporter of Taiwan. However, other observers point to more practical causes for the flare-up of discontent: decades of policies — and official corruption — that have seen little of the islands’ natural resources wealth trickle down to ordinary citizens; and the current government’s cozy relationship with China, the destination for most of the islands’ resource exports. Honiara residents at the city’s burned and looted Chinatown. Honiara’s ethnic-Chinese residents, many of whom have lived in the country for generations, have also been targeted in previous riots in the city. Image courtesy of Elliot Dawea. ‘It just got out of hand’ Peter Kenilorea Jr., a member of parliament representing Malaita, told Mongabay the Nov. 24-27 riots began after a civil…This article was originally published on Mongabay

