Ecuador to announce creation of Hermandad Marine Reserve off Galapagos (commentary)

Stretching up to 60 feet long, whale sharks are the world's largest fish. These endangered, gentle giants slowly glide over vast distances throughout the tropics, feeding on some of the ocean's tiniest creatures like plankton, krill, and shrimp. Two years ago, scientists tagged a 10-foot juvenile female near the Galapagos and named her Esperanza – the Spanish word for "hope." Over the following eight months, the researchers continuously tracked her travels until they lost her signal, just as her course intersected with a foreign fleet fishing on the border of Ecuador's protected waters. There's no way to be certain about what happened to Esperanza, but her story still serves as a stark reminder that safeguarding marine wildlife solely where it gathers is not enough. Highly migratory species, such as sea turtles, hammer­head sharks, humpback whales, and whale sharks also need protection along the underwater superhighways that they travel along routinely.

