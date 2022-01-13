In untangling a taxonomic web, Sri Lankan researchers describe seven new jumping spiders

COLOMBO — With two large eyes on a flat rectangular face, and six more eyes around the head, jumping spiders from the Salticidae family can look a bit alien, even by arachnid standards. But all those extra eyes give it unparalleled vision — a prerequisite for the ability to jump long distances when in danger or hunting. Salticidae is also the largest family of spiders of the world, accounting for 13% of all known spider species. And now it’s grown a little bigger, thanks to a new study that describes seven new members of the jumping spider family from the biodiversity gem of Sri Lanka. The new species were described as a result of an effort to clear up the evolutionary family tree in the genus Flacillula, from which the type species, Flacillula lubrica, had been described more than a century ago from Sri Lanka. Since then, five other spiders have been place in the genus. But study co-authors Dilini Bopearachchi and Suresh Benjamin, both from Sri Lanka’s National Institute of Fundamental Studies, sought to review the composition of the genus, which, they wrote, had been rendered a “holdall” for several unrelated species due to its “ambiguous circumscription.” Some of the jumping spiders are colorful and attractive. Image courtesy of Chaturi Jayatissa. Tiny masters of camouflage So they traveled to different areas to cover all the climatic regions of Sri Lanka over a long period of time, collecting 24 individuals of Flacillula spiders in the process. What they found was…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay