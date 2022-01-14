Brazil’s illegal gold rush is fueling corruption, violent crime and deforestation

Once the epicenter of the global trade in gold, illegal mining is once again surging across the Amazon. Its extraction and trade is not only fueling corruption, money laundering and criminal violence – it is accelerating deforestation in the world’s largest tropical forest. The latest spike in wildcat mining is driven by international demand. The price of gold is up from $400 in 2000 to over $1,800 an ounce in 2022. And ground zero for the clandestine gold rush is Brazil where researchers have documented tens of thousands of small-scale miners and more than 320 illegal mines, though the real number is likely higher. Legally and illegally mined areas have expanded sixfold across Brazil between 1985 and 2020 – from 31,000 to 206,000 hectares. Today, Brazil is among the world’s top ten exporters of gold. One of the problems, however, is that a significant proportion of it is illegal. Deforestation by year from mining between August 2016 and July 2021 in the Brazilian Amazon according to INPE. In Brazil and across the Amazon illegal gold mining is expanding on Indigenous territories and protected areas. Between 2010 and 2020, mined areas (what is referred to colloquially as garimpo, or wildcat mining) within Indigenous zones increased by almost 500% while mining in conservation unit areas increased by over 300%. The most heavily mined areas in Brazil are Indigenous reserves such as Kayapó and Munduruku in Pará and Yanomami in Roraima. As for conservation units, eight of the top ten protected areas with the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

