By cultivating seaweed, Indigenous communities restore connection to the ocean

For the uninitiated, the first mouthful of the Hawaiian red algae known as limu kohu (Asparagopsis taxiformis) may be an unpleasant one: intensely iodine-rich and bitter, with all the marine intensity of an oyster but none of its sweetness. O‘ahu resident Malia Heimuli doesn’t have the ‘ono for it, the Hawaiian word for when something tastes good. But she says the older people in her life can’t get enough. “I’m not used to the taste, but my grandma and mom are like, ‘gimme that any day,’” Heimuli says with a laugh. There’s a reason for that generational divide, and it’s one that Heimuli knows well. Over the last 50 years, limu kohu, along with many of the 60-plus species of seaweed grouped together in Hawai‘i as limu, became less common on the islands’ shores, the result of changing environmental factors. With less limu available, many among the most recent generation of Native Hawaiians grew up without learning the culinary, medical and spiritual uses of these algae. But that’s changing, in Hawai‘i and around the world. Heimuli is the assistant coordinator, soon to be the coordinator, of a community group called Limu Hui — a partnership, or gathering, around limu. Based out of the community environmental nonprofit Kuaʻāina Ulu ‘Auamo (KUA), Limu Hui seeks to both restore the health of Hawai‘i’s limu species, and pass on the ancestral knowledge of limu held by elders to the next generation. Clusters of pale red limu kohu grow amongst green algae in Papahānaumokuākea Marine…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay