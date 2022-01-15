How a colossal block of ice became an obsession

From BBC
Did you develop an obsession during lockdown? Did those long weeks and months take you down surprising avenues? Where did your mind wander?
The Swiss-based British artist Kevin Eason found himself thinking about Antarctica and one particularly large chunk of ice. He’d read an article, by me as it happens, about a 300-billion-tonne iceberg that had recently calved from the east of the continent. D28, it’s called; although that’s not its only name as I’ll explain.
Kevin’s interest was piqued by the satellite images that scientists began publishing of this berg, along with the sometimes surprising colours they would choose to render scenes and emphasise contrast.
“It started out quite small. Just little studies,” the artist recalls.
“I found myself taking images that I’d see of D28, dropping them into Photoshop, and making colour samples. I was basically making pantones from Antarctica based on images that were being circulated around the internet.
“I spent weeks mixing the paint to match these colours. I guess it was a form of meditation. And then I was bound to the studio, and so it just started developing into something.”
That something is a series of four oil paintings depicting the life of D28. The first picture captures the definitive and distinctive outline of the berg in the days immediately after it broke from the edge of Antarctica’s Amery Ice Shelf. The ones that follow are from Kevin’s imagination.
The series marks the years 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025. We don’t know when that final, speculative