How a colossal block of ice became an obsession

Did you develop an obsession during lockdown? Did those long weeks and months take you down surprising avenues? Where did your mind wander?

The Swiss-based British artist Kevin Eason found himself thinking about Antarctica and one particularly large chunk of ice. He’d read an article, by me as it happens, about a 300-billion-tonne iceberg that had recently calved from the east of the continent. D28, it’s called; although that’s not its only name as I’ll explain.