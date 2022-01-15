Rutland sea dragon: How remarkable ichthyosaur fossil was protected

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Fossil thieves, crumbling bones and large amounts of bird poo were just a few of the challenges faced by the team that uncovered a “sea dragon” in Rutland.
The UK’s largest, most complete, skeleton of an ichthyosaur – an ocean-going reptile from the time of the dinosaurs – was found at Rutland Water was revealed to a fascinated public on Monday.
The discovery, made last February, has been hailed as “one of the greatest finds in British paleontological history“.
But, as conservator Nigel Larkin explains, preserving the 33ft (10m) remains meant overcoming a variety of obstacles – both man-made and natural.
“Because the area is a bird sanctuary, we had to spend most of the first stages shovelling bird poo out of the way,” he said, from his base in Shropshire.
“It remained a hazard throughout the whole three weeks. We had to protect the tools and wore gloves non-stop.”
The whole project was shrouded in a veil of secrecy.
Nearby bird-watching hides were closed as a precaution, due to other threats.
Mr Larkin said: “We knew as soon as people got to hear about this, there was a possibility it could get raided.
“Unscrupulous people might trophy hunt and potentially sell those things online.
“It’s only a minority but we could not afford for this to go public before we had this fossil out of the ground.”
Once the job of clearing the 180 million-year-old fossil got under