Will ScotWind auction deliver a renewables revolution?

From BBC
The ScotWind auction is the first time in a decade that plots of seabed in Scottish waters have been up for grabs. So when the successful bidders are announced on Monday could it power a long-awaited renewables revolution?
Over the next decade these new offshore wind farm sites could supercharge renewable energy capacity, more than doubling everything currently built, or planned, in Scottish waters.
At the moment the capacity of offshore wind in Scotland is about 2GW, a small fraction of overall renewables.
The Moray East project, in the Outer Moray Firth, recently became Scotland’s single largest source of renewable energy, with a capacity of 950MW from 100 offshore turbines, enough to power about 650,000 homes.
It will be eclipsed in the next year by Seagreen, located about 27km off the Angus coast, which will be slightly bigger at 1,000MW or 1GW.
In total, projects which have consent and those already in the pipeline come to less than 10GW.
The ScotWind auction, whose successful bidders will be announced on Monday, should see at least a further 10GW added to the Scottish market and maybe more as technology becomes more efficient.
By industry calculations that has the potential to power seven million homes, almost one quarter of the total number in Britain.
It is an auction of the rights to develop several sites in Scottish waters for offshore wind.
The process is managed by Crown Estate Scotland (CES), which takes its