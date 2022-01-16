Climate: Wales' coal mining past means it has a 'duty'

From BBC
Wales has a “particular responsibility” to help fight climate change because of its coal mining past, a leading conservationist has claimed.
Director of Carbon Link Ru Hartwell said the country “invented” a model of industrial development based on exploiting fossil fuels.
His charity runs one of the tree-planting programmes the Welsh government funds in Africa.
It has planted about four million trees in Kenya’s Boré community since 2012.
The project has expanded significantly over the course of the past decade, from getting 1,000 cashew trees in the ground initially to ambitions to plant one million trees this year.
They will include 19 varieties, some of which provide food and timber to the community and others to create wildlife habitats and improve biodiversity.
The funding comes via Welsh government, the charity Size of Wales and takings from two innovative climate change charity shops in Lampeter and Aberystwyth.
“It’s all about helping the local people protect their existing forest and plant new trees to suck down carbon from the atmosphere and improve the climate for everyone,” Mr Hartwell explained in a video call from the Boré Community Forest Project.
One of the “tragic ironies of climate change,” he said was poorer nations that had contributed least to the carbon emissions problem were being worst hit by the impacts of rising temperatures and extreme weather.
“Wales has a very