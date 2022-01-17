Bare-faced curassows return to Argentina’s Iberá after 50-year absence

Biologist Sofía Zalazar wasn’t born yet the last time a bare-faced curassow was seen in the Iberá forests in Argentina. The bird began disappearing from the wild in the 1970s, surviving only in small populations in forest areas in the provinces of Chaco and Formosa, in the northeast of the country. A couple of years ago, Zalazar started to investigate the presence of bare-faced curassows (Crax fasciolata) in Iberá National Park as part of her doctoral research. But the information she got from locals was scant and vague. “A big black bird that sings,” elders told her. “The last records are from more than 40 years ago,” park rangers said. She understood then that the bird wasn’t just disappearing from the forests, but also from the collective memory of the community. “We didn’t find anyone who could describe it accurately,” Zalazar said. “It’s been a long time without the species.” The bare-faced curassow is the largest fruit-eating bird in Argentina. Image by Matías Rebak. A reminder to help jog that fading memory came in February 2021, with the hatching of three bare-faced curassow chicks. Given the species’ long absence from the region, it had taken two years, since 2019, for the reintroduction strategy to pay off, Salazar said. “Seeing how a species carries out its role in the forests and how it starts reproducing is a very important step in the recovery of an ecosystem,” she said. The bare-faced curassow chicks were the latest new wildlife births to be recorded…This article was originally published on Mongabay

