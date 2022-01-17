Government says its climate change curbs inadequate

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The government has admitted that its efforts to insulate the UK from climate change impacts have been inadequate.
It says coping with even a relatively low level of climate change could cost Britain many billions of pounds a year.
Ministers say they’ll have to go much further and faster to curb the worst impacts of global heating.
That will mean building climate change into all decisions that have long-term effects, such as in new housing or infrastructure.
The aim should be to avoid costly remedial actions in the future.
The government has also accepted that it must consider low-probability but high-impact events arising from a heating climate.
The report is a response to an analysis of the UK’s vulnerability to climate change by the official advisors, the Climate Change Committee.
It earmarks 61 climate risks cutting across multiple sectors of society.
Health and productivity could be affected, it says, with impacts on many households, businesses and public services.
The report warns of worsening soil health and farm productivity, reduced water availability, and impacts on alternative energy supply.
For example, it notes, unless the UK takes further action, the cost of flood-related damages for non-residential properties is expected to increase by 27% by 2050 and 40% by 2080.
That’s with a temperature rise of just 2C – and even that relatively low figure is looking very hard to achieve.
<div data-component="text-block"