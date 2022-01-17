Here’s how science is trying to conserve the monarch butterfly’s forests

For several weeks in 2015, the sound of chainsaws cutting down trees was incessant in the Angangueo municipality in the Mexican state of Michoacán. When a group of people tried to stop the deforestation, it was already too late: 10 hectares (25 acres) of forest had already been destroyed on hillsides in the central area of the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve. The land on which the illegal logging took place belongs to the government of the state of Michoacán. There are no communal lands nor Indigenous communities that conduct surveillance in the area, which exist in other areas of the reserve that are collectively owned. In order to recover the area that was affected by illegal logging, many public officials initially proposed reforestation, regardless of the fact that it was during the dry season and, was therefore an unfavorable time to plant trees. On the other hand, the directors of the reserve preferred to consult scientists. However, among scientists, there were also conflicting opinions. Some argued that reforestation was the right method. Others advocated that natural regeneration was the way to go by not disturbing the area and waiting for the forest to recover on its own. “It was a complicated discussion among academics,” said Dr. Cuauhtémoc Sáenz-Romero from the Natural Resource Research Institute (INIRENA) at Michoacan University of Saint Nicholas of Hidalgo (UMSNH). “However, when we went to the region, it was clear that the conditions for natural regeneration did not exist: the trees that were still standing were…This article was originally published on Mongabay

