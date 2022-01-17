In Sri Lanka, a wild cat thrives in the unlikely urban jungle of Colombo

COLOMBO — At his home in Thimbirigasyaya, a highly residential area in the heart of Sri Lanka’s commercial capital Colombo, Eshan Tudawe keeps expensive Japanese koi fish, a species of carp (Cyprinus rubrofuscus), in a pond. But to his dismay, these fish started to disappear after nightfall. So he set up security cameras trained on the pond, and soon identified the thief: a young fishing cat, Prionailurus viverrinus. Recognizing the opportunity to study the behavior of this wild cat in an urban setting, Anya Ratnayaka of the Urban Fishing Cat Conservation Project started stocking Tudawe’s pond with less expensive fish. A few weeks later, the same fishing cat got stuck in a nearby drainpipe and was rescued by a team from Sri Lanka’s Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC). Conservation officials fitted the cat with a radio collar before releasing it. Over the next six months, until the collar fell off, the tracker would provide valuable data about the cat’s movements. It showed, Ratnayaka found, that the cat made use of built-up areas and canal systems in this busy area to lie low. It also showed the cat sheltering by day in human structures, even in the attics of houses. “The closest wetland to the location is about 4.5 kilometers [2.8 miles] away, so this fishing cat thrives entirely on this highly urban area,” Ratnayaka told Mongabay. “It is a sub-adult male, so could be pushed into marginal habitat by adults to find in this urban setting.” Ratnayaka and a team from…This article was originally published on Mongabay

