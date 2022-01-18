‘Central African Forests Forever’: Meindert Brouwer’s book looks to solutions

According to communications consultant Meindert Brouwer, author of Central African Forests Forever, there are still opportunities to save the Central African — or Congo Basin — rainforest. Brouwer’s 216-page, 17-chapter book is an update of a book by the same name that was first published in 2017. In the new edition, released in November 2021, he writes that moving from slash-and-burn to sedentary farming could help save Salonga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) from destruction. Brouwer says that “slash-and-burn agriculture is still a major, if not the most important, driver of deforestation in the Congo Basin.” He also suggests strategic road planning could be part of the solution. The book tackles the diversity of issues that face forested countries in the region. One chapter looks at Gabon, a Central African country that is home to tens of thousands of forest elephants (Loxodonta cyclotis). Brouwer notes that the future of this high-forest, low-deforestation country is not yet set in stone. He says all forest concessions in Gabon must be managed “in a sustainable manner according to the standards of the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).” Adherence to this international standard would play a part in the transition to sustainable forestry and could serve as an example for other countries in the Congo Basin, Brouwer says. He also sees the fortunes of forest-dependent communities as intertwined with the future of the forests. Their economic development is key to forest conservation, Brouwer writes. “If the people living in the forest…This article was originally published on Mongabay

