‘Huge blow’ for tiger conservation as two of the big cats killed in Thailand

Tiger conservationists in Thailand are reeling following the recent killing of two tigers in Thong Pha Phum National Park. Authorities confiscated the two carcasses and are investigating the incident and possible links to the illegal wildlife trade. The two Indochinese tigers (Panthera tigris corbetti) were killed on Jan. 8 by local farmers in the park in Kanchanaburi province, in the southern portion of the country’s Western Forest Complex (WEFCOM), a flagship network of protected areas close to Thailand’s border with Myanmar. The farmers said the big cats had been killing cattle, according to local media reports. However, experts say the circumstances around the seizure indicate they may have had the additional intention to make money from the carcasses, possibly through the illegal wildlife trade. Thailand represents the last stronghold of the Indochinese tiger (Panthera tigris corbetti), the subspecies having been officially declared extinct in neighboring Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam over the past decade due to poaching, habitat loss and indiscriminate snaring. Poaching is driven by mainly Chinese and Vietnamese demand for skins, bones and other body parts used in tiger-based traditional medicines and decorative curios. The fact that there are no prior recorded reports of tigers killing cattle in the area, as claimed by the suspects, raises further questions about this latest incident. “Based on publicly available information, several factors raise suspicions about the motive being solely one of addressing human-tiger conflict,” Kanitha Krishnasamy, Southeast Asia director of TRAFFIC, an international wildlife trade monitoring group, told Mongabay in an emailed statement.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

