As Malaysian state resumes log exports, Indigenous advocates warn of fallout

Activists in Sabah, Malaysian Borneo, say they fear logging will ramp up following the state government’s decision to overturn a ban on exporting unprocessed timber. The ban was imposed by the previous government in May 2018, with the aim of creating job opportunities by supporting a lumber processing industry within the state. As recently as April 2021, the current government indicated it supported the ban. However, on Dec. 30, 2021, the state’s chief conservator of forests, Frederick Kugan, announced that a limited export program would allow “eligible parties” to export unprocessed timber from natural forests beginning Jan. 3 this year. The return of log exports has raised fears that both legal and illegal logging will ramp up in the state. More than 80% of the state’s lowland forests have been completely or partially logged since the 1970s, but data from Global Forest Watch indicate that primary forest loss in the state has been on a decline in recent years. After peaking at 27,900 hectares (68,900 acres) in 2014, primary forest loss dropped steadily, to 10,900 hectares (26,900 acres) in 2019 and 7,600 hectares (18,800 acres) in 2020. Overall, however, the state has lost a quarter of its tree cover since 2001, and any further deforestation would put additional stress on ecosystems and Indigenous communities already affected by forest loss. Adrian Lasimbang, technical adviser for the Indigenous People’s Network of Malaysia, blasted the plan to resume exporting raw timber as “counterproductive,” saying the logging industry no longer boosts the state’s economy…This article was originally published on Mongabay

