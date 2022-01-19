In Africa, temperatures rise, but adaptation lags on West’s funding failure

For Africa, 2021 was the third-warmest year on record, tied with 2019. Even as the continent clocks record-breaking temperatures, adaptation efforts are failing to keep pace, marred by planning gaps and financing woes. Just six years ago, the continent, like the rest of the world, sweltered through its hottest year on record. The planet itself is at its warmest in 2,000 years, owing to an unprecedented buildup of greenhouse gases. Atmospheric carbon dioxide levels today are the highest levels in 4 million years. Globally, 2021 was the sixth warmest year, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), with temperatures 0.84° Celsius (1.51° Fahrenheit) above the 20th-century normal. However, in Africa, this trend is more pronounced. In 2021, the annual temperature was 1.33°C (2.39°F) above average for the continent. Image courtesy of NOAA. Image courtesy of NOAA. West Africa experienced some of its highest annual temperatures yet, particularly in Mali, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Guinea, Benin, Togo and Nigeria. In the north, parts of Algeria, Tunisia, Libya and Morocco also faced record-breaking temperatures. It isn’t just the heat alone that’s the problem; shifts in regional and global climatic phenomena are taking a toll. When Eloise, a Category 2 tropical cyclone, hit Mozambique last January, it dumped a month’s worth of rain on the coastal city of Beira in a single day. The country was still recovering from Cyclone Idai that crashed into its coast in 2019, one of the worst storms to hit Southern Africa. That year, for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

