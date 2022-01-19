Pesticides released into Brazil’s Amazon to degrade rainforest and facilitate deforestation

Pesticides have been dropped from planes and even helicopters with the aim of evading IBAMA, the Brazilian environmental agency, for years as a method to clear remote and hard-to-reach areas of the Amazon rainforest. That practice — used more frequently since 2018 — takes longer than clear-cut deforestation (the removal of all existing vegetation using heavy machinery). On the other hand, pesticide use cannot be detected via real-time satellite imagery. According to IBAMA, some pesticides work as defoliants. The dispersion of those chemicals over native forest is the initial stage of deforestation, causing the death of leaves — and a good part of the trees. The material is burned and surviving trees are removed with chainsaws and tractors. “Although human-induced forest degradation takes a few years to happen, the process is advantageous to criminals because chances of being caught are very low. We can only see the damage when the clearing is already formed,” notes an IBAMA official who spoke with Mongabay on the condition of anonymity. “A dead forest is easier to remove than a living one. Certain (not all of them) pesticides practically leave only big trees standing.” An IBAMA agent next to empty vessels found on the farm soil. In addition to the criminal use of pesticides thrown in the native forest, the mismanagement of those receptacles pose a risk to the environment and living beings. Image courtesy of IBAMA. The containers were of the herbicide Planador XT, applied by helicopter to kill the vegetation. When the forest…This article was originally published on Mongabay

