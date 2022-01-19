Radar satellite's stunning map of UK and Ireland

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Here’s a view of the UK and Ireland you won’t have seen before.
The mosaic is made from imagery acquired by the NovaSar satellite.
Looking somewhat like a cheese-grater, this specialist spacecraft pictures the Earth’s surface using radar.
The beauty of this technology is that it detects the ground even when there is thick cloud or, indeed, when it’s night-time.
Consequently, this map was assembled by NovaSar in just seven passes.
A traditional optical satellite, which views scenes at wavelengths familiar to our eyes, would struggle to make such a map in so short a time. Britain’s famously grey weather would be a constant frustration.
“Radar is a very deterministic thing,” said Andrew Cawthorne, the director of Earth observation at Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL), which built and owns NovaSar.
“You know that when you pass overhead, you’re going to get an image without any external influences causing you problems.”
I can’t render the full image on this page. The one in my possession is two gigabytes in size. But if you could open it on your computer, you’d see some glorious detail – of cities, bridges, ships, mountains, parklands, lakes and much, much more.
The mosaic corresponds to an area of approximately 1,500km by 1,168km (1.75 million square km), or 938 miles by 730 miles (685,000 square miles).
Each pixel represents a square on the ground that’s about 50m