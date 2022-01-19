River pollution: Shake-up call for investigations in Wales

From BBC
River groups have called for a review of how water pollution incidents are investigated in Wales.
Thousands of small-scale spills are not even being looked into, they said, adding up to a “massive issue”.
It follows criticism of a leaked document suggesting staff at England’s Environment Agency (EA) should ignore low-impact pollution events.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said incident management was a crucial part of its work.
Described as an “appalling scandal” by the Rivers Trust, an internal briefing to EA staff on how to handle pollution was leaked to the media.
The Guardian and Ends Report found that bosses had shown support for “no response” to low-impact environmental incidents because of a lack of funding to investigate them.
Now campaigners in Wales have accused NRW of taking a similar approach for years and said a change in culture at the watchdog was needed.
A guidance note from 2017 on NRW’s website suggests the majority of low-level impact incidents would not “merit attendance” by officials, nor an immediate response.
Examples of river pollution cases that fall into this category include those that cause “minor loss of fish habitat” or kill a small number of fish from species that are not rare.
The same applies to incidents that give rise to minor public health problems – including “a few individuals with temporary sore throats”.
Spills that kill one or two adult salmon or sea trout