The people moving from high to low-carbon careers

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Watching the Red Arrows jet across the sky as a young boy, Todd Smith knew that flying was what he wanted to do when he was older.
After five years’ training, costing £100,000, followed by two years working as a flying instructor, he finally landed his dream job in his late twenties – working as an airline pilot.
But in 2019, the travel firm he was working for – Thomas Cook – collapsed.
By this time Mr Smith had become increasingly concerned about the growing threat of climate change, and the aviation sector’s carbon emissions.
“I started connecting the dots, and was met with an uncomfortable conflict,” he says.
“I wanted to get involved in [environmental protest group] Extinction Rebellion, but knew it would be career suicide, and I had a lot of debt. It would be easier to return to the industry and pay off the debt.”
Yet with the pandemic grounding aircraft, Mr Smith, who lives in the Berkshire town of Reading, decided to quit his high-flying career for good.
“Of course I prefer flying and visiting exotic destinations, and earning a decent salary,” says the 32-year-old. “But when confronted with the climate and ecological emergency, how could I possibly prioritise my needs, when we need to think collectively about how to tackle the biggest existential threat to humanity?”
Mr Smith is now a climate activist. He acts as a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion and is the co-founder of Safe Landing, a movement of climate-conscious aviation sector workers.
Giving up his dream job