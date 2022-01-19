Untreated sewage regularly dumped illegally in UK rivers

From BBC
Untreated sewage is being dumped illegally in rivers across the country on a regular basis, analysis shown to the BBC suggests.
It found seven water companies in England and Wales discharged untreated sewage into rivers and the sea more than 3,000 times between 2017 and 2021.
The water industry admitted action was needed to address the problem.
The fresh data comes a week after MPs warned of a “chemical cocktail” of pollutants tainting England’s rivers.
The Environmental Audit Committee said raw sewage, microplastics was putting health and nature at risk.
Peter Hammond, a retired professor of computational biology and also a campaigner with Windrush Against Sewage Pollution, said the statistics showed that the water industry was flouting poor regulation by the Environment Agency.
“In some cases, multiple sewage works are spilling into the same river causing damage for long periods of time, sometimes spinning as long as four months, six months almost without a break,” he said.
He calculated that together the seven companies – Southern Water, South West Water, Thames Water, United Utilities, Wessex Water, Yorkshire Water and Welsh Water – discharged untreated sewage from 59 treatment works that treat 4.5 million people’s wastewater.
Water companies are allowed to discharge untreated sewage into rivers in exceptional circumstances – for example during heavy rainfall.
They can be acting illegally if they discharge when the conditions are dry – this is known as a dry spill. Or they can be breaking the