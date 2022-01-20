At a plantation in Central Africa, Big Oil tries to go net-zero

After a disappointing track record over the past two decades, carbon credit markets are back in style. Also known as “offsets,” carbon credits are having a renewed moment, as corporations and governments look to reach their climate targets partially by banking emissions savings elsewhere. At COP26 in Glasgow last November, countries agreed on new rules for a global carbon market, which some analysts say could be worth as much as $180 billion by 2030. Even oil and gas companies are getting in on the action, making “net-zero” pledges they say include the development or trading of offsets. But what does a climate-friendly oil company look like? TotalEnergies says it has part of the answer. Last March, the French multinational, better known as Total before rebranding last year, announced a plan to create a 40,000-hectare (99,000-acre) acacia plantation in the remote central savannas of the Republic of Congo. Managed by its newly created “nature-based solutions” unit, TotalEnergies says this “forest” will sequester more than 10 million tons of carbon dioxide over the next 20 years. But critics of the project say it’s emblematic of what stands to go wrong in a new scramble for climate credits generated in the developing world. “I’m very concerned that if this model is replicated, it will present huge risks for food security and livelihoods,” said Myrto Tilianaki, climate justice advocacy officer at CCFD-Terre Solidaire, a French Catholic humanitarian NGO. “It feels like this is a new way of placing the problem elsewhere and endangering the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

