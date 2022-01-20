Giant pristine coral reef discovered off Tahiti

From BBC
Marine explorers have discovered a “pristine” 3km (2-mile) coral reef at depths of 30m (100ft) off the coast of Tahiti, French Polynesia.
It is one of the largest discovered at that depth, says the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, which led the mission.
Dr Julian Barbiere, from Unesco, said there were probably many more of these ecosystems “we just don’t know about”.
“We should be working to map them and to protect them,” he said.
Unesco director general Audrey Azoulay said the “remarkable” discovery extended our knowledge of “what lies beneath”.
The reef was found in November, during a diving expedition to a depth known as the ocean’s “twilight zone” – part of a global seabed-mapping mission.
French underwater photographer Alexis Rosenfeld said it had been “magical to witness giant, beautiful rose corals stretching as far as the eye can see”.
“It was like a work of art,” he added.
Coral reefs are among the ocean’s most threatened ecosystems – vulnerable to pollution, rising sea temperatures and the change in chemistry caused by carbon-dioxide emissions dissolving in the water.
Prof Murray Roberts, a leading marine scientist from the University of Edinburgh said the discovery brought home how much we still have to learn about the ocean.
“We still associate corals with the shallowest tropical seas but