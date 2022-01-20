‘Rural women in Zimbabwe are in constant contact with climate change’: Q&A with Shamiso Mupara

HARARE, Zimbabwe – Women, children and the elderly are increasingly vulnerable to the effects of climate change in rural Zimbabwe, taking up a large share of the agricultural labor force and management of household nutrition, leaving them with little time to engage in other self-sufficient projects. This became especially apparent in the years between 1950 and 2013, where the country recorded 22 years of drought, leaving millions in need of food aid. In Marange, a rural area 257 kilometres (160 miles) east of Harare, the capital, the low rainfall, poor soils and severe dry spells during the 1992 drought year hit all farmers hard. Most subsistence farmers watched their maize crops and livestock die, with no reprieve in sight. In total, over a million cattle died of starvation that year. Five million people were in need of food aid, while children suffered from malnutrition and kwashiorkor. In order for families to survive, daughters were increasingly married off to older men in exchange for grain or livestock, giving her family something to eat. In other instances, women would face starker repercussions of drought and land by the manner labor is divided. While men, who are regarded as breadwinners, would relocate to urban areas in search of work, women, children and the elderly remained in rural areas that were increasingly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Rural children spend many hours walking long distances to look for firewood since trees are scarce nearby. Image courtesy of Shamiso Mupara. Shamiso Winnet Mupara,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay