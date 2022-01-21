Amazon to Alps: Swiss gold imports from Brazil tread a legal minefield

Illegal mining in protected areas in the Brazilian Amazon saw as much as a fivefold increase since 2010, a gold rush driven largely by surging prices in international markets. Over the past year, 25.4 tons of the precious metal worth an estimated $1.2 billion has been exported from Brazil to Switzerland, making it the second-largest export market for the country’s gold, after Canada. About a fifth of this gold comes from the Amazon, according to official figures. The resulting rush to exploit Amazon gold has had devastating impacts on Indigenous peoples such as the Kayapo, Munduruku and Yanomami, who live in reserves in Pará and Roraima states that have been heavily mined by garimpeiros, or wildcat miners. The gold rush has been linked to increased pollution, deforestation and a rise in violent crimes. Between 2019 and 2020, some 100 tons of mercury was estimated to have been dumped into the Amazon Basin by illegal miners. The substance, which contaminates the water and the fish consumed by Amazonian people, affects the central nervous system, but can also reach the kidneys and liver. According to the Mercury Observatory, a pollution monitoring group, it can also pass through the placental barrier, contaminating the unborn. The symptoms of mercury poisoning range from impaired vision and muscular atrophy to psychological disorders and, in extreme instances, it can lead to life-threatening conditions such as cancers and heart conditions. Examples of the impacts of the gold rush are not hard to come by. In the Sawré Muybu Indigenous Reserve…This article was originally published on Mongabay

