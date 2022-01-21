Déjà vu for Indigenous villagers in Brazil as floods leave them homeless again

Three years after the collapse of a mining dam forced them from their homes in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state, a small community of Pataxó and Pataxó Hãhãhãe Indigenous peoples face yet another disaster-driven displacement. At the start of the year, their village of Naô Xohã, which means “warrior spirit” in their language, was destroyed when the Paraopeba River, swollen by intense rainfall, burst its banks. “It’s a really sad moment for us,” Indigenous chief Arakuã Pataxó told Mongabay by phone. “We were forced to leave our territory again because of the contamination from the mines that is now inside our houses and on our land.” In 2019, a tailings dam holding mining waste collapsed in the municipality of Brumadinho; the dam was operated by Brazilian mining giant Vale. The incident, dubbed one of the largest mining disasters in the world, dumped heavy metals and other mining waste into the river that the Naô Xohã villagers depend on for their livelihood, effectively rendering the village uninhabitable. Located in the municipality of São Joaquim de Bicas, Naô Xohã village sits on the banks of the Paraopeba River and is home to about 20 families from the Pataxó and the Pataxó Hãhãhãe ethnicities. Since October last year, the state of Minas Gerais has been hit by heavy rainfall, which has intensified in the last two weeks, causing the river to burst its banks and flood the village. “The water has destroyed everything,” Haroldo Heleno, a regional coordinator with the Indigenist Missionary Council (CIMI),…This article was originally published on Mongabay

