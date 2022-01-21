Fly-tipping: Government plans to tackle 'new narcotics' of waste crime

From BBC
The government has announced plans to tackle what the head of the Environment Agency has called the “new narcotics” of fly-tipping and waste crime.
It would see checks on who is allowed to handle and dispose of waste, as well as a digital tracking system.
Fly-tipping is the illegal dumping of rubbish, like mattresses and bags of waste, in parks, or on pavements.
There were 1.13 million fly-tipping incidents in England in 2020-21, a rise of 16% on the previous 12 months.
The cost, which includes clear-up and lost taxes, has been estimated to be £1bn a year.
The government says its reforms will address flaws in part of England’s waste disposal system, the Environment Agency’s Carrier, Broker and Dealer registration scheme (CBD).
The consultation on reforms covers England only, but the mandatory digital waste tracking will be UK-wide.
If you want someone to come to your house and pick up an old sofa or rubbish, they are supposed to be registered on the CBD database, and you should be able to go online to check they are legal.
The problem with the CBD system is that there appear to be almost no checks made on who can register, as Mike Brown, who runs an environmental consultancy company, discovered. Back in 2017 he successfully registered his dead dog to highlight the many flaws in the system.
