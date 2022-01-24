Climate change threatening buried UK treasures

From BBC
Climate change is threatening to destroy treasures buried in the UK as the soils that protect them dry out.
A Roman toilet seat, the world’s oldest boxing glove, and the oldest handwritten letter by a woman are some of the extraordinary objects discovered in at-risk British peatlands.
It means climate change could undermine our understanding of our past, say archaeologists.
About 22,500 archaeological sites in UK may be in danger.
The problem is that changing weather patterns are drying out some peatlands – the waterlogged soils that cover about 10% of the UK.
Because peat contains very little oxygen, organic materials like wood, leather and textiles do not rot. They can survive for thousands of years, preserved by the stable anoxic chemistry of the soil.
But if the soils dry, oxygen can enter the system, kick-starting the process of decomposition. If that happens artefacts can, quite quickly, rot away.
Excavating these potentially huge sites could cost hundreds of millions of pounds and take decades, by which time they may have been badly damaged.
The trustees of Magna, a Roman fort alongside Hadrian’s Wall, fear the process is already under way at the site.
The warnings come as celebrations for the 1,900th anniversary of the start of construction of the wall begin this week.
The land at Magna has subsided by up to a metre in places in the past decade. It is evidence of “desiccation” – the drying of the peat layer – fears Dr Andrew Birley, the chief archaeologist at the