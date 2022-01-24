Georgia scientist shooting was 'senseless act'

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The sister of an English astrophysicist who was killed by a stray bullet that travelled through a wall while he was in bed, said it was a “senseless act”.
Dr Matthew Willson, 31, from Chertsey, Surrey, was found with a single gunshot wound to the head.
Police were called to an apartment in Brookhaven, Atlanta, at 02:00 local time (07:00 GMT) on 16 January.
Kate Willson said: “Everyone who knew my brother has lost a wonderful friend.”
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Ms Willson said her brother “was a joy to be around”.
She said she had flown to the US as soon as she heard the news, arriving 36 hours later.
“The bullet had caused too much damage to his brain, he was brain dead, and there was very little chance he was ever going to wake up.”
Ms Willson said: “A bullet came through the wall and struck my brother in the head.
“It was too dangerous for the police to go into investigate. They had to stand back until it was safe to go to my brother.
“It’s a real senseless act,” she said.
Ms Willson said her brother’s girlfriend, Katherine Shepard, had been left “traumatised”.
“I admire her and I can’t imagine what she’s going through,” she said.
She said the family had not received any more information from the police and there had been no arrests so far.
“Somebody knows who did this, and somebody know who’s responsible.”
<div