Hippos can recognise their friends' voices

Wild hippos are noisy creatures, their calls travelling long distances across lakes and rivers.
But until now the precise function of the loud “wheeze honks” the animals make has been a mystery.
Scientists studying hippos at a nature reserve in Africa say the distinctive honks enable the large mammals to tell friend from foe.
And the team says the animals can probably recognise individuals from their “voices”.
Study leader, Prof Nicolas Mathevon, from the University of Saint-Etienne, in France, has studied the sounds animals make across the world, from leopard seals to hyenas.
He said hippos have a wide vocal repertoire, including grunts, bellows, squeals and “wheeze honks”, but very little is known about their social communication.
“In their call, there is information about the identity of the individual – so they have ‘voices’ – and they are able to recognise each other by their voices,” he said. “This recognition ability supports the social relationships between individuals.”
To find out more about hippo communication, French researchers recorded the sounds of hippos living in the Maputo Special Reserve in Mozambique.
The wheeze-honk is the most common hippo call and the loudest- travelling as far as 1km, according to the study.
The biologists recorded the wheeze-honks of hippos and broadcast these from the shore of lakes to see how other individuals responded.
They found hippos could tell apart friends, neighbours and strangers from their voices. In addition to telling apart friend from foe (or, at least, unfamiliar hippos), the animals can probably distinguish between individuals, according