Typhoon exposes biodiversity haven Palawan’s vulnerability — and resilience

PALAWAN, Philippines — When park ranger Allan Daganta travels to work from his home in a village just outside Palawan’s Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park (PPSRNP), he’s usually welcomed by a cool forest breeze. That, he says, has changed since Dec. 17, 2021, when Super Typhoon Rai hit Palawan, turning the park’s once thriving forest from green to brown. “Now, every time I drive to work I can feel the hot weather,” Daganta told Mongabay a month after the catastrophic storm, known in the Philippines as Typhoon Odette, struck the island. “I was born and raised here and in my 51 years of existence, it’s so far the strongest typhoon to ever ravage the park.” On duty a few hours ahead of the storm’s ninth and final landfall over northern Palawan, Daganta left the ranger station to seek safety at a colleague’s house. Shortly before noon, the park started to feel Rai’s ire. The howling wind toppled trees and flattened houses and park buildings, and the sea raged, swallowing up patrol and fishing boats anchored on the shore. “During its onslaught, all I can exclaim was, ‘Oh, God, let this storm pass by,’” Daganta said. “The next day, fallen trees made roads impassable. When I returned to the station, its galvanized iron roof was torn down and all you can see inside were fallen tree branches.” Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park (PPSRNP), 2014. Image by Sophia Lucero via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). Super Typhoon Rai turned the park’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay