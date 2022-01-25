Winter Olympics: Will the Beijing Games be 'green and clean'?

From BBC
China has promised to deliver a “green and clean” Winter Olympics, which gets under way on 4 February.
Organisers say they have prioritised protecting native species, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and cutting down on resources used.
But there’s been criticism that this will be the first Winter Olympics to rely entirely on artificial snow – and that some events will be held in the middle of a nature reserve.
The Olympics will be hosted across three sites, and Yanqing will host the popular Alpine ski events.
But the ski runs have been constructed in the middle of the Songshan nature reserve in Yanqing – over an area bigger than a thousand football pitches.
The construction required removing more than 20,000 trees, which was done during the last few years.
The Beijing Olympics Committee (BOC) pledged to transplant the trees – along with 81 hectares of topsoil – to another location in the mountains north of the city. It worked closely with Beijing Forestry University, and claims that more than 90% of the trees have survived the move.
But Dr Carmen de Jong, Professor of Hydrology at the University of Strasbourg, says the removal of the topsoil in this process could significantly increase the risk of erosion and landslides, water pollution and damage to animal habitats.
“The nature reserve has lost about 25% of its surface….which has very high biodiversity and protected species such as the golden eagle.”
The BOC was alerted to the potential environmental risk in this area