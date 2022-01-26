Climate change: Key crops face major shifts as world warms

From BBC
The parts of the world suitable for growing coffee, cashews and avocados will change dramatically as the world heats up, according to a new study.
Key coffee regions in Brazil, Indonesia, Vietnam and Colombia will all “drastically decrease” by around 50% by 2050.
Suitable areas for cashews and avocados will increase but most will be far from current sites of production.
The authors say that greater efforts must be made to help farmers adapt.
Coffee is one of the world’s most important crops, not just as key beverage but as a livelihood for millions of small farmers.
And thanks to growing consumer preferences in richer countries, demand for avocados and cashews has increased substantially in recent decades.
While the threat to coffee from climate change has been well documented in recent years, there is little information about how rising temperatures will impact avocados and cashews.
In this study, the authors looked at how rising temperatures and changing rates of precipitation will impact the three crops over the next 30 years. The researchers have also, for the first time, incorporated information about land and soil characteristics.
Coffee is the most susceptible crop to high temperatures. In those countries accounting for the majority of the world’s production of Arabica – the dominant coffee variety – suitability for growing the crop will decrease by around half by 2050 – a “drastic” reduction, according to the report.
