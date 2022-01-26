Climate change: Key crops face major shifts as world warms

While the threat to coffee from climate change has been well documented in recent years, there is little information about how rising temperatures will impact avocados and cashews.

In this study, the authors looked at how rising temperatures and changing rates of precipitation will impact the three crops over the next 30 years. The researchers have also, for the first time, incorporated information about land and soil characteristics.

Coffee is the most susceptible crop to high temperatures. In those countries accounting for the majority of the world's production of Arabica – the dominant coffee variety – suitability for growing the crop will decrease by around half by 2050 – a "drastic" reduction, according to the report.