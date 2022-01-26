Colombo’s seagoing crocodiles under pressure after diver’s killing

COLOMBO — The recent killing of a fisherman by a crocodile off the coast of the Sri Lankan capital has shone a spotlight on the city’s long-overlooked crocs — and also sparked calls for them to be moved elsewhere. In the Jan. 3 incident, Somasiri Peries, 58, who collected ornamental marine fish for a living, was dragged down by a large saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus) while diving at a sandstone reef off Dehiwala, a suburb of Colombo. An autopsy subsequently determined he suffocated to death. Crocodiles have been reported on several previous occasions in this area, which is close to a beach that’s popular with tourists, but this is the first recorded crocodile attack in the sea off Sri Lanka. Residents have called for the crocodile to be captured immediately; the Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC), which patrols the coast, says it wasn’t able to find the animal after two days of searching. “We believe the crocodile would have returned to one of Colombo’s canals, from where it would have gone into the sea,” said Asanka Gunawardana, head of the DWC’s marine unit. The crocodile thought to be responsible for attacking and killing diver Somasiri Peries remains at large. Image courtesy of Darrel Fryer. Canal crocodiles Colombo is one of the world’s most densely populated cities, yet still hosts a population of saltwater crocodiles, the world’s biggest living reptile. The city is fringed by wetlands, and within the urban area itself lies a network of canals that were dug during…This article was originally published on Mongabay

